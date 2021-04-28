GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $887,842.93

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $887,842.93 and approximately $14,327.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.87 or 0.04967895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.94 or 0.00467593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.13 or 0.01619884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.36 or 0.00768623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00526736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00430066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004204 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

