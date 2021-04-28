Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.210-7.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.