GNY Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. GNY has a market capitalization of $191.60 million and $885,189.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.55 or 0.08170054 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

