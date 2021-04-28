GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 1,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. GO Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

