GoByte Market Capitalization Hits $927,053.72 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. GoByte has a total market cap of $927,053.72 and $3,614.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005783 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

