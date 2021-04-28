GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GDDY opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

