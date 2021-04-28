Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

