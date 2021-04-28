Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.
Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
