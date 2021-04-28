Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of -273.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20.

In other news, Director Ronald Little bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

