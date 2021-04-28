Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $294,320.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00275024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.01038635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00717729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,816.87 or 1.00491692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

