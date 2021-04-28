Golden Star Resources (GSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$89.66 million for the quarter.

TSE GSC opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$495.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.73. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

