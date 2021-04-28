Golden Star Resources (GSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSS stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $402.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

