Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.66

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 3939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

