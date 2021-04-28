GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $515.13. 10,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

