GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.