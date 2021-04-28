GPM Growth Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,408,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. 19,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06.

