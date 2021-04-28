Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,486,833.85 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,919. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.