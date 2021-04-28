Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,486,833.85 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,919. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
