GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

