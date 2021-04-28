Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940.71 ($12.29).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,045.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 912.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

