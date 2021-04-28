Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Assetmark purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.