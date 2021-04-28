Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0654

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $812.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

