Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, an increase of 204.7% from the March 31st total of 1,113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 7,851,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,601. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

