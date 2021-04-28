Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,652 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

