Great Panther Mining (GPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. On average, analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $282.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.63.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

