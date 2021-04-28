Great Panther Mining (GPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$89.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.40 million.

GPR opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.94. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.97 million and a PE ratio of 980.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

