Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter.

GWO opened at C$35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

