Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.

Several analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

