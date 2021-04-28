Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKW traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.20 ($1.73). 3,325,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Dividend History for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

