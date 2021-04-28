Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKW traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.20 ($1.73). 3,325,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

