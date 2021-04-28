Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Greenkraft stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Greenkraft has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

