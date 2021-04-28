Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of GLRE opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

