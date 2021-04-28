GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) vs. TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Financial Contrast

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TriNet Group and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 GreenSky 4 4 0 0 1.50

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $4.09, indicating a potential downside of 33.43%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than GreenSky.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65% GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.35 $212.00 million $2.90 27.24 GreenSky $529.65 million 2.12 $31.98 million $0.57 10.79

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats GreenSky on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.