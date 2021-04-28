Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,896.66

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.66 ($24.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,349 ($30.69). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,337 ($30.53), with a volume of 225,545 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,222.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Insiders sold a total of 115,562 shares of company stock valued at $244,693,991 over the last ninety days.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.