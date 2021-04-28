Griffin Securities Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

