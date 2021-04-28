Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.