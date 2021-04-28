Ground Rents Income Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.99 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GRIO remained flat at $GBX 74.75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.96. The stock has a market cap of £72.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20).

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.