Ground Rents Income Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.99 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON GRIO remained flat at $GBX 74.75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.96. The stock has a market cap of £72.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20).
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
