(GRT.TO) (GRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect (GRT.TO) to post earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The company had revenue of C$93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.00 million.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

