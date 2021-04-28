Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,639. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock worth $943,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

