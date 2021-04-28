Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,836,900 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 17,820,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.9 days.

Shares of GNZUF stock remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.29.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

