Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

