Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.34. 473,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,961. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

