Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.34. 473,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,961. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
