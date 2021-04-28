Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Guardian Capital Group Limited Purchases 193,056 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 193,056 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,071,611.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 292,525 shares in the company, valued at C$9,199,911.25.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 27,216 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$843,696.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97.

On Friday, April 16th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 67,553 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,111,031.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 300 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,003.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,178.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.10 and a 1 year high of C$32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

