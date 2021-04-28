Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Guess' alerts:

GES stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 9,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,131. Guess’ has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.