Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Up 1,147.4% in April

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 1,147.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GPM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.