GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.18. 56,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $218.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

