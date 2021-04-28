GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $228.09. 23,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.