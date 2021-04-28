GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,055 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.35. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.