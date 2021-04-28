GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,091 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 276,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

