GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,969 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 230,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

