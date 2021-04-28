GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.