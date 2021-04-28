GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. 3,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,412. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

