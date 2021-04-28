GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

